Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

