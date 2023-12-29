Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $187.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.