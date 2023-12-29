Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $299.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.65 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.