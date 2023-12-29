Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 15,344 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $438.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $413.45 and its 200-day moving average is $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.