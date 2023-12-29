Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

