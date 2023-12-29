Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 910.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $194.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.