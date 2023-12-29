Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $595.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $588.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

