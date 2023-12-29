Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRT

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.