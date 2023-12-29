Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $1,292,314.98 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 28th, B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.50 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.
Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.
Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.