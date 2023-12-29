Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $1,292,314.98 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.50 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.