IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 5th

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 1,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

