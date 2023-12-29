IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CSML opened at $36.48 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

