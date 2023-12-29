IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

CSML traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. 1,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

