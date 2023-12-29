iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 2,185,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

