iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.90. 515,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

