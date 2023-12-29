iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,243 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 1.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $57.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,650. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.