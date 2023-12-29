iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 356,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 94,531 shares.The stock last traded at $53.17 and had previously closed at $52.47.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

