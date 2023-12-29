iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 169,345 shares.The stock last traded at $36.20 and had previously closed at $36.07.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $690.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

