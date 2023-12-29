iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,189 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

