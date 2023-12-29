iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $108.39. 1,675,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

