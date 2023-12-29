iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Lessened by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. 207,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,139. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

