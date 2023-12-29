iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,650,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

