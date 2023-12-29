iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 350,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,038. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $23.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0799 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

