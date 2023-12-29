iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Position Lessened by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,594,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

