iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.79

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 277698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,327,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,711,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,421,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

