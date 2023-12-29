iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Pariax LLC’s Largest Position

Pariax LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 18.3% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 788,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

