iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.08. 1,142,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

