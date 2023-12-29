iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.