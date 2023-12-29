iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.28. 34,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 25,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

