iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.05

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 87830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

