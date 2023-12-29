iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

IWC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

