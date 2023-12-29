iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $75.27 during trading on Friday. 8,075,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

