iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.