iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. 8,802,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,767,525. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.57 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

