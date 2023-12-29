iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Decreased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,324 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.