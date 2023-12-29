iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 785,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,729 shares.The stock last traded at $62.01 and had previously closed at $61.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
