iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.89. 1,165,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

