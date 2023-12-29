iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 6,322,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,788,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.