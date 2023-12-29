iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 316856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
