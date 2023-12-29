iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 43,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,380. The company has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,075,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

