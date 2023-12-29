iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 43,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,380. The company has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
