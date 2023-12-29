iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 43,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,380. The company has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,075,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

