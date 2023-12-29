iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $157.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.