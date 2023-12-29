iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,351 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

