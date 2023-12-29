iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.68

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.68 and last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 1164976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

