iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.43. 321,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

