iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.79

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 41851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

