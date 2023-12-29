iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.13. The company had a trading volume of 447,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,060. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

