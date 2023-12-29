iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,003. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

