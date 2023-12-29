iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

