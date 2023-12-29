iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 50,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.