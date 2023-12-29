iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

