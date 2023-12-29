iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 185,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 116,902 shares.The stock last traded at $127.12 and had previously closed at $126.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

